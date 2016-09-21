Woman found dead

in apartment

The decomposed body of a 67-year-old woman was found in her apartment on Thadagam Road here on Tuesday. The police said that the victim’s elder sister was living in the same house not knowing that her sister had died a couple of days ago.

The police said that Prema Sampath (67) and Jaya Sampath (71) were not married and lived in the apartment. On Tuesday, their neighbours noticed foul smell emanating from the house.

They found Prema Sampath’s decayed body. It is learnt that Jaya Sampath did not realise that her sister died.

LPG cylinder blasts; man killed

A. Mani (62), an artist from Pachapalayam near Perur, who suffered burns as the gas cylinder went off in their house last Wednesday died at the CMCH here on Monday. The police said that on Wednesday night Mani’s wife Nagarathinam forgot to turn off the gas stove.

On lighting it on Thursday morning he suffered burn injuries. The police said that Nagarathinam also suffered burn injuries when she tried to save her husband. They were admitted in the CMCH where he died on Monday.

Road blocked

A section of the students of the Government Arts College blocked road in front of the hostel at the Race Course here on Tuesday evening seeking drinking water supply. The protesters cleared the road after about half-an-hour after the police intervened. Later, a corporation lorry supplied water to the hostel.