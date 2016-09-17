Two killed in accidents

R. Perumalsamy (64) of Pichanur, who sustained head injuries in a collision involving two motorcycles on Wednesday evening on K.G. Chavadi-Velanthavalam Road, died at a hospital on Thursday. The K.G. Chavadi Police said that motorcyclist K. Karthik of Velanthavalam rode his motorcycle in a rash and negligent manner and hit the two-wheeler of Perumalsamy. A case has been registered against Karthik.

In the second incident in Sulur Police limits, K. Jeevan Singh (28) of Pollachi, died on Thursday after he rammed his motorcycle against the rear of a lorry that was parked alongside the Avinashi-Palakkad Bypass Road in Pattanam. The Sulur Police said that the lorry driver L. Srijesh (50) had parked the vehicle in a negligent manner.

Trader duped

The District Crime Branch of the Coimbatore Rural Police have registered a case against K. Siddique (35) of Selvapuram on charges of duping Cuddalore-based cashewnut trader M. Pushpendiran of Rs. 4.50 lakh. The police said that after taking a consignment of 500 kg cashewnut from Mr. Pushpendiran, Siddique issued a cheque, which the bank returned for signature mismatch. When Mr. Pushpendiran questioned Siddique, the latter refused to part with the money. Based on a complaint, the police said that they had registered a case.

Youth commits suicide

Twenty-five-year-old P. Shanmugasundaram of R.G. Pudur, who attempted self-immolation on Wednesday, succumbed to burns on Thursday at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, said the Karamadai police. They said that Shanmugasundaram was unemployed and under depression. He set himself afire in an inebriated condition.

Couple found hanging

Pollachi Makkinampatti resident Nataraj (65) and his 55-year-old wife Santhi were found hanging at their residence on Friday. Nataraj had settled down in the village a few years ago after giving up realty business in Chennai. The police have registered a case.