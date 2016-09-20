Gold coins stolen

Five gold coins, each weighing about a sovereign, was stolen from a house at Sri Ganapathy Nagar in Pollachi on Sunday. Mahalingapuram Police said that the occupant of the house K. Mayilsamy (58), a real estate broker, went out with his family on Sunday morning and on returning in the evening saw the house’s rear door damaged and the said valuables missing.

Chain snatched

A seven sovereign gold chain was snatched away from S. Sowmiya (54) of East Venkatasamy Road in R.S. Puram on Sunday. The police said that when she was on foot at Ponnurangam Road, two men on a motorcycle snatched away the chain.