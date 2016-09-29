Leaders of the Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India-Marxist called on the family of the slain Hindu Munnani leader C. Sasikumar on Tuesday. State Secretary of the CPI R. Mutharasan said that the leaders offered their condolences to the family members. They later told the media that the murder of the Hindu Munnani leader was not doubt condemnable but that should not be an excuse for damaging commercial establishments and targetting members of various communities and their places of worship.

The leaders, who had also visited affected commercial establishments, learnt that in many places the rioters had taken away goods.

The Police should act against those person and the Government should compensate the loss.