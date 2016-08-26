R. Dhandapani (74) and his wife K.V. Vasantha (73) of K.K. Pudur here told the media on Thursday that they were influenced by a few persons to give an interview to the media and petitions to the police against Isha Yoga Centre earlier this week.

On Monday, they had told journalists that the yoga centre brainwashed their 32-year-old daughter to take up monkhood and stay at the yoga centre.

In a joint press meet with her daughter on Thursday, Ms. Vasantha claimed that a retired professor (whose daughters have taken up monkhood at the centre), some activists convinced them to lodge a police complaint against the yoga centre and also to give interviews to the media.

Ms. Aparna, their daughter, claimed that she was a volunteer with the yoga centre but had not gone there for more than one-and-a-half months. She also lodged a complaint with Alandurai Police seeking action against those persons who made her parents talk against her.

Ms. Vasantha also wrote to the Superintendent of Police to withdraw the complaint she gave against the yoga centre.