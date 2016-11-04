In the recent days, the city has seen action by Coimbatore Corporation against those found fleecing and not providing the right service to the public.

This includes action against some of the contractors maintaining toilets and parking areas. And, on Thursday, the civic body took action against a plumber.

Between October 26 and November 2, the Corporation had disconnected 87 unauthorised water supply services across the city, with the highest number in the north zone (26 connections). On Thursday, it decided to take action against a plumber, following a complaint registered by the residents of ward 44/45 (Avarampalayam road).

According to the Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan, in ward 44/45, a team from the Corporation had gone there on a drive to disconnect illegal water supply lines and the residents realised that though they thought they had paid required amount to the Corporation, they had illegal lines.

They, numbering about 40 residents, then submitted a representation to the Corporation seeking legal connections and also registered a complaint on Thursday with the police against the plumber, Murali.

They alleged that the plumber had collected money from them for illegal connections.

Following the complaint by the residents, the Corporation decided to cancel the licence of the plumber.