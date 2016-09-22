The civic body on Friday extended its citizen-reach initiative to the mobile phone by launching a mobile app.

According to a release from the civic body, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply S.P. Velumani launched the app in the presence of Collector T.N. Hariharan, Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan and a few others on Thursday.

The release said that the Corporation app would be available on the Android platform by this weekend and in others by the end of September.

The Corporation had already been providing a few services online like issuing birth and death certificates, hearing public grievances, disseminating information, etc., the release added.

Earlier the Corporation launched a response centre for residents within the city limits to report their grievances or lodge complaints. By dialling 81900-00200 members of the public could reach the centre, said a release from the civic body.

Likewise, the Corporation has also launched a Child Safe Help Line. Members of the public may dial 81900-00300 to reach the help line to report on issues connected with children, Corporation school students or those in private schools.

The release said that members of the public could either call, message of WhatsApp their complaints/suggestions to the numbers.

The new facility would be in addition to the existing public grievance redress system that functioned at the civic body.