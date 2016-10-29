: To encourage the celebration of Deepavali with concern for the environment, the Coimbatore Corporation will reward with certificates those who celebrate ‘Clean and Green’ Deepavali. A release from the civic body says that city residents are welcome to share their ‘Clean and Green’ Deepavali celebrations through pictures or videos on WhatsApp (81900-00200) till October 31.The Corporation will then peruse the entries and recognise those who send the best inputs, the release adds.

