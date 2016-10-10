Co-optex introduces ‘Vintage Kanjeevaram’

Co-optex has launched a collection of Kanchipuram silk saris with traditional designs and colours.-Photo: M. Periasamy

Silk saris woven at Kancheepuram in traditional colour combinations and having motifs such as Rudraksham, Yazhi, Arai Pogidi or Vanki on the saree borders is not so common now.

Reviving some of these designs and colours, Co-optex has introduced “Vintage Kanjeevaram” collection and the saris are available in Coimbatore at a couple of its outlets.

According to regional manager of Co-optex R. Suresh Kumar, the collection has saris in as many as 32 traditional designs and colour combinations.

A press release from Co-optex says Kancheepuram silk saris are woven with Korvai and Petni techniques and the designs are inspirations from temple sculptures.

Usually, Kancheepuram saris are relatively heavier. Co-optex has developed the collection so that it could be a corporate wear too.

The press release added that Co-optex had organised ‘Vintage Kanjeevaram’ exhibitions in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai this year and this has boosted sales of Kancheepuram saris at its outlets.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that the saris are in the price range of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 62,000.

Outlets

Co-optex outlets have silk saris woven in Salem, Coimbatore, Arani, Thanjavur, and Kancheepuram. Coimbatore region registered sale of silk saris to the tune of Rs. 65 lakh last financial year and it is already reached Rs. 50 lakh this fiscal. The demand is high for silk saris this year and the festival season is expected to see higher sales of these saris.

