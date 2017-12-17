Cong. cadre celebrate Rahul Gandhi’s elevation

Congress cadre distributing sweets to the public in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E_LakshmiNarayanan

The leaders and cadre of the Congress distributed sweets to passers-by celebrating the occasion of Rahul Gandhi taking charge as the party president in New Delhi on Saturday.

Celebrations were held in various parts of the district when the cadre went round beating drums and fired crackers.

In the city, Jayaprakash, president of the urban district unit of the party, said that Rahul Gandhi’s elevation would rejuvenate the party at all levels.

NAMAKKAL

The Congress cadre of the Namakkal east district unit participated in the celebrations near the clock tower in the town.

Shaik Naveedh, district president of the party, led the celebrations, in which Chezhian, former district president, and Mohan, president of the Namakkal town unit participated.

Members of the youth wing, Mahila Congress and labour wing, participated in large numbers.