Faculty in government and government-aided colleges staged a protest in the city on Saturday pressing for charters of demands. Photo:S. Siva Saravanan.

Around 200 faculty participated in the protest.

Members of the Association of University Teachers, Madras University Teachers Association, Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association and Joint Action Council of Teachers staged a protest at Tatabad here on Saturday to highlight a host of demands.

Grade pay

The protesters said that they wanted the Tamil Nadu Government to provide the academic grade pay in time as per the UGC rules, 2000 for those faculty who had joined duty after January 01, 2006, fill up the post of Director, Collegiate Education, with the senior most faculty and do away with the rules requiring the permission of the Higher Education Department for faculty, principals wishing to contest for posts in syndicate in universities.

They also wanted the Government to remove the anomalies in pay for faculty and pay incentive for those with inter-disciplinary doctorate and pay salary, as agreed during talks, for February 20 and 21, 2013 for those faculty who had participated in the all-India strike.

They urged the Government to give up the contributory pension scheme and restore the defined benefit scheme and convert university colleges, model colleges and constituent colleges as government colleges and increase the pay for contractor faculty in those colleges to Rs. 25,000 a month.

Around 200 faculty participated in the protest.