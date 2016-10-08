The Vedapatashala: Sharadhkala Navarathri Mahothsavam, Annapoorneshwari Temple, 6 a.m.
Dharma Rakshina Samithi: Saraswathi Nama Jaba velvi, Sri Athi Vinayakar Temple, Oppanakkara Street, 6 a.m. onwards
Sri Hanumath Jayanthi Mahotsava Committee: Sridevi Boodevi samedha Srinivasa Kalyana Mahotsavam, Sri Vysaraja Mutt, Range Gowder Street, 8.45 a.m.
Isha: Linga Bhairavi, Therukoothu, Vellingiri Foothills, 5.30 p.m.
Arsha Vidya Gurukulam: Talk by Swami Shankarananda Saraswati on teachings of Gita, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 6 p.m.
Poompuhar: Navarathri kolu expo, Big Bazaar Street showroom,
10 a.m.
CULTURE
Gujarat Mela: Handicrafts expo, BMN Kalyana Mandapam, Gounder Mills Post, Mettuppalayam Road,
10 a.m.
GENERAL
Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology: AIMA Student Management Games, Regional Final Round, Venkatram Hall, 8.30 a.m.
Coimbatore Institute of Technology: Muthamizh Vizha,
10 a.m.
OSAI: Uyir Nizhal - Wildlife Photo Expo, TNAU, 10 a.m.
Book Park and PSGR Krishnammal School: Book Expo, school premises 10 a.m.
Adithya Institute of Technology: World Space Week in association with Sathish Dawan Space Centre, 11 a.m.
International Lions Club: Centennial Year - Lions World Service Day celebrations, distribution of food packets to orphan children, CM Kalyana Mandapam, Ganapathy, 10.15 a.m.
Kongunadu Arts and Science College: 9th Graduation Day, Dr.M. Aruchami Auditorium, 10 a.m.
JCT College of Engineering and Technology: Alumni Meet, Pichanur college premises, 4 p.m.
Info Institute of
Engineering: 5th Graduation Day, 9.30 a.m.
Rotary: Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Chinniampalayam, 9.30 a.m.
KG College of Arts and Science: Inaugural of National-level workshop on emerging trends in mathematics, IIM Auditorium,
10 a.m.
Sri Nehru Maha Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science and Institute of
Management: 24th graduation day, Mahaveers Auditorium, 10.35 a.m.
PSG Institute of Medical Science and Research: Autopsy Workshop, 9.30 a.m.
5th Pillar: Training in Right to Information Act, 170 Thiruvenkatasamy Road West - R.S. Puram, 4 p.m.