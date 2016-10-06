He fell seriously ill after returning to the prison and was again taken to hospital where he died

Tension prevailed at the Coimbatore Central Prison and Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Wednesday after Y. Abdul Ousir (45), a life convict in the serial bomb blast case in Coimbatore in 1998, reportedly died of cardiac arrest.

Abdul Ousir, a resident of Maariamman Temple area in Karumbukadai and father of two girls, was detained under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) in 1993 and was in jail for three-and-a-half years. He was named as one of the prime accused in the serial blasts case in 1998.

He was in the prison here since then and was convicted in 2008.

He was awarded four counts of life imprisonment and 75 years of imprisonment. He was in the 11th High Security Block in the prison. Over the last two weeks, he has been complaining of discomfort in the chest.

Since then, he has been on and off to the CMCH. On Wednesday morning, he complained of chest pain and was taken to the hospital. On returning to the prison, he fell seriously ill and was rushed to the hospital at 11.20 a.m. He was declared dead at 11.40 a.m.

Y. Mohammed Bilal (34), brother of Ousir, alleged negligence by the prison authorities as reason behind his brother’s death.

“He had been complaining of chest pain to the prison authorities and to his wife Baby whenever she visited him over the last two weeks. We deposited Rs. 5,000 in the prison here on Tuesday to perform a scan for him (privately) as he suffered from chest pain,” he said.