Elected representatives, the trade and industry here presented several demands to the Union Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu, to improve the region’s railway infrastructure, during his visit to Coimbatore recently.

Pollachi MP C. Mahendran sought speedy completion of the Podanur-Pollachi gauge conversion along with electrification of the section to make it conducive for accessing the southern parts of the State. He said that on completion of the work, trains connecting Pollachi with Chennai and Bengaluru should be introduced .

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, thanked the Minister for the assurance that the section would be completed by March next year. It also sought naming of the overnight train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru, which is expected to be a double-decker, air-conditioned train and to be introduced before Deepavali, as Noyyal Express.

The Nilgiris MP C. Gopalakrishnan sought a train from Mettupalayam to Chennai through Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam and Erode. He said that a train in that section would help reduce the travel time to Chennai by more than a couple of hours, compared to the time taken now while going through Coimbatore.

While the railways is looking for joint ventures with respective State Governments and corporates for developing smaller stations, Coimbatore MP A.K. Selvaraj made an appeal to railways to take up works through joint venture in railway stations between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam.

He also sought extension of the platform at Peelamedu Station to accommodate 24 coaches so that all the express trains to Coimbatore could be stopped there.

The MPs said that these demands have been put forward to the railways ministry many times in the parliament and action was awaited.

Solution

Responding to their demands, Mr. Suresh Prabhu said the General Manager of Southern Railways would discuss these issues with them and try to work out a solution at the earliest.

The chamber president, Vanitha Mohan, said a railway circuit, connecting Irugur and Coimbatore railway stations, should be formed and this should connect Irugur, Singanallur, Peelamedu, North Coimbatore, Coimbatore, and Podanur. This project will not require land acquisition, she said. Further, Coimbatore North and Podanur railway stations should be converted into alternative hubs with more amenities. Express trains connecting the city to nearby towns such as Tirupur, Pollachi, Mettupalayam, and Palakkad will reduce the traffic on road, the trade body said. A multi-level parking facility at the Coimbatore junction, which can be taken up on public-private partnership, will help meet the parking requirements.

Strips of land along the railway tracks and vacant sites belonging to Railways can be used to plant trees, that will improve the green cover of the region.