“Studying in the United Kingdom is cost effective when compared to Australia, the US or Singapore. The UK is also offering generous scholarships, but unfortunately there are not many takers in Coimbatore region for these scholarships, said Bharat Joshi, Deputy High Commissioner for British Embassy in Chennai, here on Friday.

He was talking to media persons on the sidelines of his visit to take part in the TIDES leadership summit slated for September 3, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Mr. Joshi said, “Chevening scholarships are the UK government’s flagship global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partner organisations. This particular scholarship is to create future leaders to transform their countries.”

In the offing are 65 scholarship programmes and 65 fellowship programmes. To make these initiatives popular among the youth in the region, Mr. Joshi said that he was taking to social media to reach out to institutions. At present, there were more takers for these scholarships in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai and he wanted Coimbatore region also to join the list.

“The UK offers 65 fully funded fellowships for more specialised programmes such as cyber security and clean technology to name a few. Incidentally, we did not have any scholars from Coimbatore last year. Though the quality of students is high here, none applied for fellowship. We expect to see many more applying for such scholarship programmes next year,” he said.

“With 2017 being declared as the Year of Culture, we intend to do a lot more on cultural side. There are plenty of research collaborations with educational institutions to find global solutions to issues such as clean water and anti-microbial resistant products. It is towards this drive that we have proposed to bring 25,000 British youngsters to India under various schemes over the next five years.”

“The programme has already started. Close to 50 youngsters from the UK are now here as teaching assistants in a rural institution,” he said. On tourist visa, he said, “the number of Indians visiting the UK is rising 10 per cent year-on-year. Applications are processed and visa issued within 15 working days.” The High Commission was now exploring areas wherein it could bring the expertise from UK to India in general and South India in particular, in SMEs and start-ups, he added.