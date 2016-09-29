Over 12,500 participants are expected to take part in the fourth edition of Coimbatore Marathon scheduled for October 2. Registrations were closed five days prior to the actual date since the target number of 12,500 confirmed participations came in early.

The Vodafone Coimbatore Marathon is organised by Coimbatore Cancer Foundation (CCF) in association with Coimbatore Runners and Show Space events. CCF functions out of the cancer wards of G. Kuppusamy Naidu Memorial Hospital, Coimbatore.

The event is recognised by the Tamil Nadu Athletic Association and the Coimbatore District Athletic Association. The marathon comprises three events, a 21.1 km run (half marathon), a 10km run and a 5km run/walk. Prize money amounting to over Rs.2.5 lakh will be presented to the winners in separate categories for men and women. The prize money for the half marathon (21.1 km run) will be Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively for the first, second and third place holders, while for the top three places in the 10 km category prize money will be Rs. 15,000, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively. In the veteran’s category, the prize money for half marathon will be Rs. 15,000, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively, while for the 10 km run the first and second place will receive Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 7500, and Rs. 5000 for third place.

Vodafone is the title sponsor and is powered by Elgi Equipments and Elgi Rubber and LMW are platinum sponsors. Gold Sponsors are BOSCH, GE Oil & Gas, Lakshmi Card Clothing and Pricol Technologies while silver sponsors are CAI, MILACRON, ROOTSand SHIVA TEXYARN LIMITED and the Associate Sponsors are Aqua Group, Lakshmi LRT, Prima Baby and T Stanes, PSG Institutions is the education partner and GKNM Hospital is the wellness partner and Ortho One is the sports medicine partner, Brooke Fields, State Street HCL Services and Trident Pneumatics are goodwill sponsors.