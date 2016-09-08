The Coimbatore Corporation is set to receive various awards for a host of schemes it had taken in the recent past. —file photo

The civic body will receive more than half-a-dozen awards for a host of initiatives it had taken in the recent past.

It will get the Skoch Awards at the 45th Skoch Summit to be held in Hyderabad.

According to sources, the Skoch Group has selected the civic body for toilet first initiative, restoring the Ukkadam Big Tank, installing solar lights, introducing smart classrooms, solid waste resource management, no food waste and using biogas generated from solid waste at the Nanjundapuram crematorium.

Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that the civic body had bagged the awards because the jury had rated it high on various parameters.

The Corporation would get the award from the Union Minister of Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Toilets

The toilet first initiative was about providing toilets to households that did not have one. Under the Swachh Bharat programme, it had joined hands with non-government organisations to rope in corporate and public sponsorship to construct the toilets.

The Corporation had again joined hands with non-government organisations to promote decentralised waste collection in wards.

The award is also for the drive way at Ukkadam along the tank bund and for more number of installations to tap solar power in Government buildings and parks.

Skoch Awards are by the Skoch Group, which is a Gurgoan-based think tank dealing with socio-economic issues.