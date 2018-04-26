CNB: rally held

more-in

A motorcycle awareness rally organised by the Coordination Committee of All Tamil Nadu Farmers Association arrived here on Thursday.

Led by its president P.R. Pandian, the rally that began on April 25 at Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district is scheduled to pass through districts that benefit from River Cauvery and end at Tiruvarur on April 29.

On Day 2, the rally that began at Tiruchy, passed through Karur and reached Erode. Farmers said that the apex court had in its order directed the Union Government to form the Cauvery Management Board within six weeks. But instead of constituting the board, the government later sought clarification from the court over formation of the board to which the court condemned. Later, the rally left for Salem and Mettur.