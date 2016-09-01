The civic body has proposed reduction in bulk water connection deposit for apartments.

In a resolution passed at Wednesday’s urgent meeting, the corporation council resolved that the water connection deposit could be reduced to Rs. 5,000 a flat.

The council also resolved that apartments with up to four flats would get a connection, those with five – eight flats would get two connections, those with nine – 12 flats three connections, those with 13 – 16 flats four connections, those with 17 – 20 flats five connections, those with 21 – 40 flats six connections, those with 41 – 70 flats seven connections and those with over 70 flats eight connections.

The resolution said that following representations from apartments’ residents’ association, it was decided to bring down the deposit charges from Rs. 10,000 a flat and go by the quality assurance control manual guidelines. The Corporation had increased the deposit in August 2013 to Rs. 10,000 a flat and started collecting the revised rate from October 2013.