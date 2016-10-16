Preparations for Christmas and New Year celebrations in the city’s hotels start three or four months ahead. It begins with the cake mixing ceremony and the hotel guests, staff, and special invitees take part in the ceremony.

At Residency Towers, the cake-mixing ceremony was held last month. The plan is to bake 2,000 kg of plum cake this year, says its executive chef S. Ashok Kumar. “We will bake the cake in the first week of November and it will be ready for sale from December. Last year, apart from the local buyers, we sold the cake to customers from the U.S., Australia, Singapore, Canada, and the U.K.,” he says. For about two weeks, from December 20, Plum pudding and Saboyan sauce is served as special dessert at all the restaurants of the Residency Towers.

“We start planning the menu, theme, etc for Christmas celebrations after this,” he adds.

At Le Meridien, the traditional cake mixing ceremony was held on Saturday. The hotel will bake 300 kg of plum cake for this Christmas. “Apart from selling and serving at the restaurant, we keep plum cake in the rooms for the guests. The cake-mixing ceremony ushers in the winter festivities. We will have ginger bread, ginger bread house, X’mas goodies, and gift hampers ready before Christmas,” says Sunil Kumar, senior restaurant manager at Le Meridien.

It is not just hotels that start preparations for the Christmas season early.

Some of the bakers in the city also begin two months before Christmas, especially those who bake plum cakes in house. According to Vijayalakshmi, CEO of Aroma Bakery, the demand for plum cakes during Christmas is five times more compared to other months. Christmas and New Year are the peak months in terms of demand for cakes.

K.S. Naresh, proprietor of Kovai KRS Bakery, says traditionally, customers buy plum cakes during Christmas. However, in the recent years, they buy fresh cream cakes too along with plum cakes and for New Year, there is a demand for customised cakes.