Customs officials seized cigarettes (Gudang Garam brand), worth Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 70,000, from Jayachandran, a 38-year-old passenger, who reached Coimbatore International Airport from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight.

According to an official, a passenger can bring up to 20 packets of cigarettes without paying duty under free baggage. Those who bring more than the specified quantity will have to pay 150 per cent duty.

The officials at the airport found while scanning the baggage of Jayachandran, of Madurai, that he had 60 cartons of cigarettes and he had not paid duty for it.

These were seized and duty of 150 per cent and penalty of an equal amount (totally Rs. 2.5 lakh) were levied.

The passenger paid Rs. 4,000. If he pays the remaining amount and complies with the norms, the cigarettes will be given back to him. Otherwise, the seized items would be destroyed, the official said.