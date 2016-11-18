Special Officer and Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Thursday inspected the parking lot and public convenience at the Mettuppalayam Road bus stand.

During a surprise inspection by an official team on two days on October 7 and on November 12, it was found that the parking lot contractor had not displayed the board mentioning the charges for parking and was asked to place a board mentioning the hour wise parking charges.

On November 15, during the next inspection, it was found that the board was not displayed and it also came to notice that the contractor was charging exorbitant money over and above the stipulated parking fee. The contractor was served with a warning notice and was levied a fine of Rs 20,000.

The contractor for the public convenience too was served with a notice for fleecing and a fine of Rs. 10,000 was imposed on him.

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said that if the contractors fail to mend their ways and stop fleecing, they will be black listed and all their remittances will be forfeited.

No plastics

The Coimbatore Corporation has declared its campus as “Plastic Free.” Instructions have been given to all the corporation offices not to use plastics of any nature.

A board will be displayed in all its offices to this effect very shortly, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

Eco-friendly shops

On Thursday, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan released a list of 100 business establishments in the city that have decided not to use plastics. The initiative will continue and intensified in the long run, he added.

Help centre

Coimbatore Corporation and Aram Charitable Trust on Thursday launched a Child Care Response Centre and a smart schools initiative at the Ranganathapuram Corporation Girls High School.

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said that the centre with the helpline number 81900-00300 will be run by Aram.

It will have a panel of psychiatrist, psychologist, counsellor, social workers, and academicians. The centre would function at corporation school in Ranganathapuram.

The school will soon have smart class rooms, a flower and vegetable garden.

The Commissioner gave away certificates of excellence for various awareness programmes.