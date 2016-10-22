Changes to rail and road traffic between Coimbatore and Palakkad will be made on October 23 and 24, when Southern Railway replaces the steel girders at the bridge at Madukkarai Railway Station Yard. The road below the bridge will be blocked from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days, and vehicles will be diverted through Madukkarai Market Road. Southern Railway said no passenger trains will be cancelled. The following trains are likely to be delayed from 10 mts to half an hour.

Sunday: Train No. 56712 Palakkad Town – Tiruchirappalli Passenger, Train No.56604 Shoranur – Coimbatore Jn. Passenger, Train No.13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express, Train No. 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express, Train No.22644 Patna-Ernakulam Jn. Express, Train No.12678 Ernakulam – KSR Bengaluru City Intercity Express, Train No.12508 Guwahati – Thiruvananthapuram Express, and Train No.56650 Kannur – Coimbatore Passenger.

Monday: Train No. 56712 Palakkad Town – Tiruchirappalli Passenger, Train No.66606 Palakkad Town-Coimbatore MEMU, Train No.56604 Shoranur-Coimbatore Passenger, Train No.66605 Coimbatore-Shoranur MEMU, Train No.13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express, and Train No. 12678 Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express.