The Director-General or Police (DGP) T.K. Rajendran has ordered the Crime Branch Crime Investigation Division (CB-CID) police to probe the murder of Hindu Munnani leader Sasikumar.

In an order dated September 27, the DGP asked the Coimbatore District SP to hand over the case diary and connected records to the CB-CID with immediate effect.

The order has also asked the Additional Director General of Police of the CB-CID to nominate the officer who would investigate the case. A copy of the order has been sent to the Inspector-General of Police, West Zone.

Sasikumar was hacked to death by an unidentified gang close to midnight last Thursday, resulting in unrest in and around Coimbatore district for more than three days.

Initially, six special teams were investigating the case. Even after inquiring hundreds of persons, there was not much headway in the investigation .

On Monday, the number of special teams was increased to eight, as rumours about the possible reason for the murder started doing the rounds.

The Coimbatore district police officers, who worked on it so far, said they would continue to offer assistance to their CB-CID counterparts.

Early on Wednesday morning, Sasikumar’s family immersed his ashes in a canal at Chadivayal and performed the rituals at Perur.

On Wednesday evening, CB-CID ADGP Karan Sinha went to Thudiyalur and conducted preliminary inquiries with police officers who are working on the case and discussed steps to expedite the investigation.

