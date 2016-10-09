The Cyber Crime Cell Police in Coimbatore have registered three cases against four persons over the last few days on charges of spreading hatred and disharmony between communities and denigrating leaders.

In the latest instance on October 7, police registered a case against Pon Sankar and Padmas on charges of posting messages denigrating Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader U. Vasuki and also spreading hatred between communities.

Provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Women Harassment Act were invoked in the case that was registered on a complaint from All India Democratic Women's Association's Coimbatore Secretary M. Radhika.

In two other complaints registered on September 28, the police said that following the murder of Hindu Munnani leader C. Sasikumar on September 22, Omkar Balaji and Raifuddin have been posting comments on a social networking site that threatened to disrupt peace in Coimbatore and promote communal enmity.

The Police said that they had registered the case based on a complaint from Sub Inspector K. Prema who had been monitoring social networking sites.

The Police had invoked Sections 153, 153 (A) (1) and a few others, on charges that the two promoted communal hatred. The police were yet to arrest any of the accused, though.