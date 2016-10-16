The Cyber Crime Cell sleuths of the Coimbatore City Police have registered a case against Siva Pradeep of Tiruchi for posting on Facebook an objectionable content with a potential to trigger communal unrest. Following information about the content related to the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary here and subsequent violence, the sleuths tracked the page. The case was registered under Sections 153 (provocation to cause riots), 153 A (promoting animosity between two groups, communities) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC.

