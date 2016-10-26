The City Crime Branch has registered a cheating case against former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.V. Thangkabalu.

Petition

The police registered the case based on a direction from a magistrate court in the city that passed orders on the petition filed by Tamil Manila Congress district president V.V. Vasan.

Mr. Vasan had told the court that while he managed Mr. Thangkabalu’s mill in Coimbatore, the latter promised Rs. 10 crore from the profits earned by operating the mill and 20 cent land.

Based on the understanding, he had managed the mill for the Congress leader for the past 10 years and also helped him earn profit.

But thereafter, Mr. Thangkabalu changed the mill’s name, included his wife Jayanthi and son Karthik as directors. When he asked Thangkabalu to keep up the promise, he was threatened, Mr. Vasan said.