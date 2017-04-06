Carnivore movement puts Nilakottai residents in fear mode

more-in

The predation of another cow by a carnivore at Nilakottai in Gudalur has once again put residents on edge, as most fear that a tiger is on the prowl in the area. This is the third alleged incident of cattle-lifting reported from the area in the last two weeks.

Forest department officials said that the latest incident was reported less than two km. from where the two other cattle were preyed upon last week, near an estate where tea and coffee was being cultivated. The cattle belonged to the same woman who lost two of her cows last week as well, officials confirmed.

After being informed of the incident, Bitherkad Forest Ranger, C Manoharan, along with other forest staff visited the area to ascertain whether a carnivore was indeed on the prowl. As department staff were unable to find any pug marks of a large carnivore, they suspect that the cow could have been killed by a leopard or a dhole. Department staff advised the villagers to not let their cattle graze near forests. They have also fixed a camera trap near the carcass of the cow, and will try to capture an image of the animal that made the kill.

Forest department officials said that they were trying to expedite compensation to the owner of the cattle.