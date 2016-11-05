Car Free Sundays, an initiative of The Hindu Tamil in association with Coimbatore City Corporation and Coimbatore City Traffic Police will resume on Sunday.

The objective is to provide the road space without traffic for the citizens to enjoy their leisurely Sunday morning. A lot of on-stage and off-stage events would be held on road.

Mark1 is the media partner, Radio City is the radio partner, and Beethovan is the fitness partner. The event will be held on NSR Road from 6.30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The activities would include a performance of Japanese dance, a skit, a Bharatanatyam recital by students of Little Kingdom School, Tirupur, a performance by Beethovan bodyzeal, and a dance by B & C Dance Academy.