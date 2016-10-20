Director of Gem Hospital C. Palanivelu honouring a cancer survivor at a function organised by GEM Hospital and Rotary International in the city on Wednesday.-Photo: M. Periasamy

Forty persons, who fought cancer successfully, shared their emotional experiences in the ‘Celebrating Life’ organised by GEM Hospital, Institute of Gastroenterology and Laparoscopy along with Rotary International on the hospital premises here on Wednesday.

Persons diagnosed with cancer who had lost hope of survival were motivated by the success stories of the survivors. Cancer survivors were also honoured at the event.

Hospital chairman C. Palanivelu explained the current status of medical care for treating cancer through laparoscopy. About the event he said that those who overcame cancer would be the best source of motivation for newly diagnosed persons undergoing a tough time due to depression that they have got cancer.