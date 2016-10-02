Swathi Rohit (second right), Chief Business Officer, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, releasing the breast cancer awareness USB wristband at a function organised by Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research in Coimbatore on Saturday. Director of the institute P. Guhan (right) is in the picture.- Photo: M. Periasamy

In a bid to drive home the message of awareness, early detection and cure of breast cancer, the Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) to mark the World Breast Cancer awareness month, has introduced a new handy user friendly device - a 8 GB Pink Silicon USB wristband.

The USB has a complete information of everything about breast cancer in a very easy to understand form for the common man, says P. Guhan, Director and Chief Medical Oncologist. The wristband was launched in the presence of L Swathi Rohit, Chief Business Officer - SNR Sons Charitable Trust, P. Sukumaran, Dean of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, and K. Karthikesh - Surgical Oncologist. The USB has speed links such as Fast/Easy Breast cancer web page link, direct mobile breast cancer application installation link for Android and IOS users, a video on breast cancer awareness and a short film on the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

The digital e-content also included a few power point presentations on everything about breast cancer in English and Tamil and an Ebook on self breast examination and much more.

Dr. Guhan said that the wristband will be given free of cost to various women’s organisations, ladies club, self-help groups, women’s colleges and to NSS adopted village women’s groups.

The NSS wing of Bharathiar University will help in distributing the wristbands to women in and around Coimbatore. All this is aimed at ensuring the motto “Conquer Cancer” is achieved.

In addition, SRIOR also conducts its usual free breast cancer screening and free mammogram throughout the month the October.