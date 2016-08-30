Women from Sugunapuram petitioned the Coimbatore Collector on Monday seeking relocation of the Tasmac outlet from their locality. —Photo: M. Periasamy

Cable television operators attached to Thamizhaga Cable TV Operators’ General Welfare Association (TCOA) petitioned the District Collector on Monday to urge the State Government to digitalise their control room to stay in pace with the digitalisation, which is mandatory from January 1, 2017, according to TRAI.

Its district convenor N. Zaheer said that their customers will be switching over to set top boxes if the Arasu Cable TV Corporation does not digitalise their control rooms. “This will badly affect the livelihood of cable television operators,” he said.

They also sought increase in monthly subscription fees to Rs. 150 a month (from Rs. 70 now).

They also made an appeal to the government to reintroduce the 20 satellite channels in five languages, keeping in mind the people from various States who are living here. Seeking waiver of dues operators owed to the cable television corporation, they also urged the government to directly run the control rooms and once again establish the welfare board for cable TV operators.

Against liquor sale

The Social Democratic Party of India petitioned the District Collectors with a copy of the signatures collected from the people of Sugunapuram, near Thondamuthur, seeking relocation of Tasmac outlet (shop No. 1760) from that locality.

They alleged that the shop located close to the house of a Minister was selling liquor illegally from the bar attached to it from as early as 6 a.m.

Mansoor Ali, a district representative of the party, said that this is a violation of the functioning time of Tasmac outlets that was fixed by the State Government. Stating that liquor was also sold late at night, he added that this is causing inconvenience to the people of the locality as the outlet and bar are near an elementary school, ration shop and other places where public gather in large numbers.

House sites

Members of Covai Mavatta Thirunangaigal Nalasangam sought speedy measurement and allotment of the house sites set aside for 104 of them, at Chinnavedampatti and Malumichampatti. “Delay in measuring and allotting the house sites is forcing us to undergo hardships as some of us are paying very high rents for houses or forced to make alternative stay arrangements,” its president M. Sangeetha said.

Traffic congestion

N. Vinod Kumar of Suyamariyathai Manavar Iyakkam sought relocation of the omni bus stand from Sathy Road to put an end to heavy traffic congestion caused by the buses.

He said that private buses are parked on either side of the road from 7 p.m. to 12 noon. It is in addition to hardship faced by motorists and pedestrians due to the flyover construction. “It also affects ambulances crossing the stretch,” he added.