Prakash Javadekar (fourth left) unveiling the plaque to inaugurate the Students Facilities Centre at the Kumaraguru College of Technology. Chairman of the institutionsB.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar (right) and Joint Correspondent Shankar Vanavarayar (third left) are in the picture.

Building capacity in students is vital to expanding the country’s global footprint, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Saturday after inaugurating Sharada Maiyam- Student Facilities Centre at Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT).

Hackathon

Pointing out that students need to acquire skills in problem-solving at all levels, he exhorted institutions to encourage their students to participate in his ministry’s new initiative Hackathon, wherein young minds could offer solutions to problems faced in local governance.

Incubation centre

On the new initiatives that is expected to bring about a dynamic change in the education, the Minister listed out an incubation centre at Chennai IIT that would facilitate research for customised solutions, Swayam to usher in anytime education online and choice-based credit system.

The Minister also said consolidation of Indian books to usher in five courses for students from ninth standard to post-graduation was in the offing.

His Ministry called for innovative ideas for research and of the 2000 ideas received so far, as many as 300 would get Rs.1,200 crore financial assistance.

Chairman of Kumaraguru College of Technology B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Correspondent M. Balasubramanian, Joint Correspondent Shankar Vanavarayar and Swami Datprbhananda of Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalayam took part.