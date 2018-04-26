‘BSNL to upgrade infrastructure to ease network congestion’

more-in

Customers of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are experiencing network congestion for over a month, mainly because of the spurt in portability from Aircel. The problem will be sorted out, said BSNL officials.

The BSNL will upgrade its infrastructure and has also requested the private telecom players to do so, the officials told The Hindu on Wednesday.

A official of the Coimbatore SSA said that about 2.20 lakh customers from private telecom operator Aircel were added to BSNL since the last week of February. As thousands of Aircel customers switched over to other telecom operators such as BSNL, Airtel and Vodafone, majority of them had experienced connectivity problem in the middle of March and it was sorted out by the operators by increasing the capacities of the connectivity equipment.

Many BSNL customers complained that they couldn’t contact their friends, relatives or business contacts who have mobile connection with other telecom operators in first two or three attempts.

BSNL got nearly 1.40 lakh additional customers from Aircel during March. It was around 40,000 during February end and the rest were from the portability received during April, an official said.

The BSNL has the capacity to serve additional customers and it has further increased the capacities of the technical equipment at their Mobile Switching Centres. BSNL officials are in touch with private telecom operators to rectify this problem and it is expected that it would be sorted out within a fortnight, the official said.