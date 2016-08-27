The All India BSNL Pensioners’ Welfare Association, Tamil Nadu Circle, has made an appeal to the Union Government not to sell the shares of public sector undertakings (PSUs) including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and not to privatise the Salem Steel Plant.

This was among the 16 resolutions passed by the association at its conference in the city recently.

FDI

They also sought withdrawal of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Act and not to allow Foreign Direct Investment in pension funds.

Extending benefits of the 7t{+h}pay commission to BSNL pensioners, paying pension arrears, introducing medical allowance for pensioners and conducting Pension Adalats were among their key demands.

Their demands to the State Government included making bus travel free for senior citizens and opening more ‘Amma canteens’ exclusively for senior citizens.

The association’s circle president K. Muthialu presided over the conference. All India president of BSNL Pensioners Welfare Association P.S. Ramankutty and general secretary G. Natarajan were among delegates who took part.