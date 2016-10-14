Yagam

Sri Maha Ruthra Yaga ‘Shivanudan Oru Naal - Shivanukkaga Oru Naal’ will take place at CODISSIA Fair Grounds from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on October 14. Heads of various mutts and religious institutions will take part in the event.

Society formed

Society of International Pancreas Endoscopic Surgeons (SIPES) was formed to further the research and development in this speciality and Director of Gem Hospital Dr. C. Palanivelu was nominated as its president. The society was formed during the XXVI annual conference of Indian Association of the Surgical Gastroenterology iasgcon 2016 held at Coimbatore recently. The meet also brought out position statement on the present literature evidence on laparascopic pancreatic restrictions.

Grievances day

to resume

With the elections to the local bodies having been deferred based on the directions of the Madras High Court and lifting of the model code of conduct, the gievances redressal meetings by the District Collector T.N. Hariharan will resume from October 17 and all other camps will also resume, a release from the Collectorate said.