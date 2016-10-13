Power

shutdown

There will be no power supply in the following places on October 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to shutdown at Irugur and Devarayapuram sub-stations for maintenance works: Irugur, Ondipudur, Odderpalayam, SIHS Colony, part of Pallapalayam, part of Kannampalayam, Chinniampalayam, Venkitapuram, Thottipalayam, Goldwins, Madhampatti, Kuppanoor, Karadimadai, Chennanur, Alandurai, Iruttupalam, Semmedu, Poondi, Siruvani, Kulathupalayam, Dhaliyur, Sundapalayam, Kalikanaikenpalayam, Theethipalayam, Kalampalayam, Perur, Koundanur, Perur Chettipalayam, Thondamuthur, Muthipalayam, Puthur, Thennamanallur, Boluvampatti, Narasipuram, Vraliyur, Kaliannan Pudur, Jakirnaikenpalayam, Devarayapuram, and Kembanur.

Grievance day

The Superintending Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Coimbatore Metro, will conduct a grievance redress meeting on October 13 at 11 a.m. at the office of the executive engineer, Ondipudur, according to a press release.

Gift coupons

launched

Department of Posts has launched sale of gift coupons of Anil Fire Works, Sivakasi, at all Head Post Offices, Sub Post Offices and branch offices in the Coimbatore Division.

The coupons will be available till October 28 in the denominations of Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, and Rs. 2,000. The coupons can be presented at Anil Firework outlets at Ramalinga Sowdeswari Hall, R.S. Puram, and Sri Ramalinga Sowdambigai Amman Koil Mandapam, RG Street.

Programme

Humane Animal Society will organise an adoption camp for puppies and kittens on October 16 at 39,40, West Periyasamy Road, R.S. Puram from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.