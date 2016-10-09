Science expo

Department of School Education and Rathinam Educational Institutions will jointly organise the 44th Jawaharlal Nehru science exhibition for school children on October 14 and Youth Awakening day on October 15. The exhibition theme is “Science, Technology and Mathematics for National Building”.

The sub topics include health, industry, transport and communication besides innovation in renewable resources for sustainable environment, innovation in food production and food security. Students from various schools in the district can participate and more than 900 students and 300 guide teachers will display their projects. For details, contact R. Muralidharan - Vice-President of Rathinam College, at 98940-19851.