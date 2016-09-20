Fund raised

The Nilgiris-based Lawrencedale Agro Processing has raised series-B equity capital from Denmark-based Bestsetller Foundation and U.S.-based venture capital fund, Unitus Impact. According to a press release, with this fresh round of private equity LEAF will expand its operations across south India and engage with farmers in more number of agricultural belts. It works with more than 3,000 farmers across the southern States and plans to expand it to over 10,000 in the coming years. Industry sources say the company has raised six million to eight million dollars.

Conference

India International Tea Convention will held from September 22 to 24 at Ooty.

According to a press release, organised jointly by the Tea Board of India and United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI), the event. Sessions will be held on global trends in traditional markets and emerging markets, sustainability issues, domestic marketing, and new frontiers in marketing. The event will be inaugurated by Rita A. Teotia, Commerce Secretary. The conference of UPASI will be held on September 24.

No power

There will be no power supply in the following places on September 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to shutdown at Podanur sub-station for maintenance works:

Nanjundapuram, Vellalore, Konavaikenpalayam, Sri Ram Nagar, Indira Nagar, Easwaran Nagar, Anbu Nagar, JJ Nagar, Annapuram, Avvai Nagar.

September 22 (Irumbarai sub-station):

Irumbarai, Pethikuttai, Sambaravalli, Koundampalayam, Vaiyalipalayam, Illupanatham, Annadasampalayam, Akkarai Sengapalli, Vadakallur and Mookanoor.

Launched

Spini, the online referral platform, has launched its referral services in Coimbatore.

According to a press release, the public can post their requirement of products and services and qualified salespersons who have subscribed to Spini will get it as a lead to follow up.

The segments that are available will be expanded depending on demand.

Cultural fest

The Church of South India will organise Dalit Kalaivizha (cultural festival) in all of its dioceses, said Sunilraj, director, Adivasi and Dalit Concerns, CSI Synod, here.

Mr. Sunilraj said this amid the euphoria generated by display of cultural performances by Dalit troupes and adivasi communities at the CSI Ground here.