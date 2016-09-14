St.Jude’s School

students win title

Three students of St. Jude’s Public School and Junior College - Vijay Krishna, Dhanadaathreyan and Ajay Bharath - have won the national title at the young talent search in computer programming contest held in Chennai on September 11.

The contest was held in 21 centres across India and Tamil Nadu had 3 centres in

Chennai, Coimbatore and Trichy.

The best 10 teams were picked for the finals held in Chennai. The three students will represent the country in the SEARCC International School Software competition to be held in Bengaluru from November 3 to 6.

Inaugurated

Celebrated poet Subramania Bharathi’s death anniversary was observed here on Monday.

On the occasion, ‘Bharathiar Book Research Centre’ was inaugurated at a function held at Ramnagar Ramarkoil.

Pudukottai Gnanalaya Krishnamoorthy inaugurated the research centre, while film director Bharathi Krishnakumar gave an account of the research centre.

Mohan Shankar, president, Bharathiar Book Research Centre, John Peter, Lions Club chief secretary, writers Seeni Viswanathan, Susila, Seeni Kulasekaran, Sahitya Akademy awardee Nanjil Naadan, Subashini, Harihara Subramanian and Thirumalai besides Velayutham of Vijaya Pathippagam took part.