Women’s Premier

League cricket

A cricket event under the brand, VJ Pharmacy Women’s Premier League will be organised on the 11{+t}{+h}September at Decathlon, Avinashi Road. It will be a Tennis-Ball (Box Cricket) Tournament exclusively for ladies with innovative gaming concepts. The event is conducted by Pallavi Kotecha and R. Shah of Pace and DRK event managers. Twelve teams are expected to participate in the cricket match. Teams from any part of India can take part in the match. For details, call 93447 57652 or 9360592540.

Entries invited

for awards

Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation calls for nominations from Coimbatore region for the 20{+t}{+h}Mahaveer awards that carry a cash prize of Rs. 40 lakh across four categories. The awards are for honouring human endeavour and excellence in various domains. Justice (retd) M.N. Venkatachalaiah, former Chief Justice of India, heads the selection jury. Last date for receipt of entries is September 30. Nomination forms are available atwww.bmfawards.org. Filled-in forms should reach Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation at Siyat House, 961-4{+t}{+h}Floor, Poonamalee High Road, Purasawalkam, Chennai and for details 044-42933333.

Entrepreneurship camp

The Department of Biosciences and Technology, School of Engineering and Technology, Karunya University is organising a three-day National Level Entrepreneurship Awareness Camp from September 1 to 3. Sponsored by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and The National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board, New Delhi, the camp aims to create awareness on various entrepreneurship opportunities available in diversified fields. For registration and other details contact, Dr. S. Kavitha, Assistant Professor (094433 90590). E-mail:kavibiotec@karunya.eduor Shanti Naidu, Assistant Professor (075981 34623) or visitwww.karunya.edu.

Education fair

IDP Education India, student placement service provider is organising Australian Education Fair at Coimbatore on September 6 at The Residency Hotel for students aspiring for higher education in Australia. The fair spread across 14 cities will bring together 39 institutions and prominent universities and educational institutes from Australia. The fair kick started on August 21 at Kolkata and will conclude in Vijayawada.

Award presented

The 2016 Young Achiever award of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis was presented to Airtel Super Singer winner Anand Aravindakshan at a function here on Tuesday night. Popular playback singer Srinivas was the chief guest. The president of the club Jayakumar Ramdass handed over the citation and the award to Anand.

Training

Federal Bank is launching its second phase of skill building initiative in Coimbatore as part of its corporate social responsibility. It has opened Federal Skill Academy here to help meritorious students complete a job-oriented skill development course. The academy will provide CNC machine operator certificate course in milling and turning. Students who are aged between 18 and 25, have passed Plus Two, ITI, diploma, or degree and whose family income does not exceed Rs. 2 lakh a year can apply. For details, contact: 9895094562.