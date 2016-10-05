Attempt to burn Modi in effigy

Ten Thanthai Periar Dravida Kazhagam (TPDK) cadre were arrested for trying to burn Prime Minister Narendra Modi in effigy to condemn the Union Government for not forming the Cauvery Management Board.

Protesters led by the State organising secretary V. Aruchamy urged the Union Government to form the management board without any delay in accordance with the Supreme Court’s direction. The police took away the effigy.

Elephant damages school in Valparai

A wild elephant damaged furniture at a government-aided elementary school in High Forest Estate in Valparai in the early hours of Monday. It is learnt that the elephant damaged the front door of the classroom, eight desks, a few benches, the window and a few forms and certificates of students. Headmaster of the school K. Michel said that classes for the 11 students were now being taken on the school’s veranda. The estate authorities were taking efforts to prevent entry of wild elephants to the school.

Grey slender loris rescued

Two grey slender loris (commonly called Thevangu) were rescued by members of ‘Save our Snake’ near a grove at Veerapandi near Thadagam here on Sunday. President of the association K. Rathish said that it was a pair aged about one-and-a-half to two-years-old.

He said that loris plays a major role in the environment by controlling insects, as they preyed on them. He said that it is endemic in the Eastern Ghats and is on the verge of extinction. Mr. Rathish said that both the loris were in sound health and were released in the forest near Maruthamalai the same day.