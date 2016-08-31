Yuvaraj of Dharapuram, who has just completed B E Civil from Jai Sriram College, has given life to half-a-dozen people while breathing his last.

According to a release, a team of doctors comprising Dr. Chezhian, Nephrologist, coordinator of the organs harvesting and transplantation team , Dr. Ashokan and Dr. Arunadevi, Neurologists, harvested heart, liver, two kidneys and two corneas from Yuvaraj at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital.

The youth had suffered brain death due to massive posterior circulation stroke, the release added. His heart is now beating in a patient in GKNM Hospital. One kidney was taken to K G Hospital, while another went to a recipient at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital. The corneas were sent to Sankara Eye Hospital and liver to PSG Hospitals.