Organs retrieved from a 24-year-old brain dead woman saved five lives. According to a press release from Sri Ramakrishna Hospital N. Pavithra (24) of Ammankulam met with an accident while she was travelling with her husband Nandakumar and their three-month-old baby. She died at the hospital. Her kidneys, cornea, and liver were retrieved the same day. One of the kidneys was transplanted to a patient at the hospital. The other kidney was sent to Kovai Medical Center and Hospital. The liver was sent to PSG Hospital, and both the corneas to Sankara Eye Hospital.

