A 14-year-old boy drowned in Aliyar Dam on Friday when he went there for a bath with friends. The victim has been indentified as B. Jeeva Prasath. Though his friends Dhinayandan, Bharathwaj and Riyaz shouted for help, nothing could be done to save the boy, who did not know swimming. The Police have registered a case based on the boy’s father Bharanikumar’s complaint.

Plumber dies

Nagendran, a plumber on Pioneer Mill Road, died of asphyxiation at his work spot at Vilankurichi on Friday night . The incident occurred when he inhaled poisonous gas that reportedly emanated from food waste just dumped there. He fained and was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. But doctors declared him dead on arrival, said the Peelamedu Police, who have registered a case in this connection.

One held

Police have arrested R. Nagaraj (36) of South Housing Unit, Selvapuram, on charges of desecrating a mosque at Muthusamy Colony on Friday.

The Police said that he threw human waste and when question threatened the people there.

Based on a complaint from one of the mosque committee members, the police registered a case and arrested him.