A branch of a nationalised bank on New Scheme Road in Pollachi received a bomb threat a few days ago. An anonymous letter sent to the branch manager said that if the notice asking for Aadhaar card was not immediately removed, the bank would be bombed. The branch manager immediately lodged a complaint with the Pollachi East Police, who have registered a case.

Engineer killed

Sathyaraj (26) of Maniakrampalayam, a software engineer, was killed in an accident involving his two-wheeler and a lorry near Athipalayam Pirivu on Wednesday. The lorry driver Manikandan was arrested.

Wanted in theft cases

Singanallur Police have detected that a murder case accused they had arrested a few days ago was also wanted in a few theft cases.

The Police had arrested Sundaram (29) a few days ago on charges of murdering Sakthivel of Irugur Ginning Factory Road, by colluding with Sakthivel’s wife Saradha and his friend Radhakrishnan.

The Police learnt that Sundaram had reportedly had a hand in stealing nearly 25 sovereigns of jewellery and silverware from a retired police officer’s house at Peelamedu and 17 sovereigns of jewellery from a house at Neelikonampalayam.

The Police recovered 33 of the 42 sovereigns of stolen jewellery.

After the custody period ended, the police sent him back to prison.

Woman arrested

The Police arrested S. Kavitha of Ramanathapuram on charges of robbing jewellery from bus commuters. The Police said that she was involved in robbing Chandrika of Gandhi Managar and TNAU employee Jothimani.

Woman robbed

Nandhini (24), a software firm employee of Raja Street, was robbed of her gold chain on Tuesday night by a motorcyclist.

Jewellery recovered

Police have arrested Ibrahim (45), a resident of Sungam Bypass Road, on charges of robbery and recovered 33 sovereigns of jewellery from him.