Participants at a birding session at Singanallur lake in the city on Saturday organised by Environment Conservation Group.

The Singanallur lake here on Saturday played host to a birding session organised by Environment Conservation Group (ECG) to commemorate Wildlife Week celebrations.

Mohammed Saleem, President of ECG, spoke on the importance of birds and different kind of species.

Participants spotted different types of birds such as painted stork ( Mycteria leucocephala ), Spot-billed Pelican ( Pelecanus philippensis ) and black-headed ibis or Oriental White Ibis ( Threskiornis melanocephalus ). Other birds spotted were Little Cormorant, Little Egret, Greater Egret, Eurasian Spoonbill, Common Sandpiper, Black Crowned Night Heron, Pond Heron, Grey Heron, Purple Heron, Purple Swamp Hen, White Breasted Swamphen, Glossy Ibis, Common Coot, Rose-ringed parakeet, White-breasted Kingfisher, Black-rumped Woodpecker and Little Grebe.

People who are interested in birding can contact R. Mohammed Saleem at 97878-78910.

The birding session will be held on Sunday also.