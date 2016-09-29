A seven-member Belgian business delegation, which was in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday, had individual meetings with some of the industry heads here.

According to a press release from the Confederation of Indian Industry, the delegation was here as part of “Urbanisation Series 2016” mission, focusing on exchange of innovative ideas and solutions related to urban development.

The meeting enabled the participants to understand the possibilities for partnerships and opportunities in the areas of technology-driven governance, infrastructure, and software development.

Since Coimbatore is selected as one of the Smart Cities, companies can work together on their common strengths. PSG Institute of Management organised an interactive session with H.E. Jan Luykx, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, and Bart De Groof, Consul General of the Consulate General of Belgium.

The Ambassador said Coimbatore and Belgium had several things in common - industrial climate, manufacturing of auto components and equipment, etc. Belgium can be a destination for those who want to do undergraduate or post graduate management programmes.

Trade agency

According to Mr. Groof, the core mission of Brussels Invest and Export, the trade agency of Brussels-Capital Region, is to create new opportunities for Brussels-based exporters.

By matching world class technologies and solutions of Belgian companies with those in south India, there could be innovative solutions and collaborations.