The average price of tea sold in Coimbatore auctions during the first eight months of this year has seen 30 per cent increase in value.

According to U.V. Saraf, chairman of Tea Trade Association of Coimbatore, the average price of tea sold at the auction centre here till August this year went up to Rs. 97.91 compared to Rs. 76.02 last year.

Competition

With e-auction, more buyers will take part and this will create competition for quality tea and ensure fair price realisation, he said.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the association held here recently, he said that tea production in the country increased by 36 million kg in 2015-16 compared to the previous year. The increase was mainly in north India.

Production

While 1,233 million kg was produced in the country in 2015-16, it was 1,197 million kg the previous year. While production of tea went up by 52 million kg in north India, it declined by 16 million kg in the south.

In the first seven months of 2016, tea production in north India has gone up by 19 million kg from 422 million kg to 441 million kg.

However, in the south, production reduced by 21 million kg to 121 million kg from 142 million kg.

All India tea production has also declined by about two million kg in the first seven months of this year.

“Unless rainfall improves in the tea growing areas in the south this year, south India’s tea production will see further drop,” he said.

Erratic rainfall and extended periods of drought was affecting tea production in the south, he said.

‘Remove tea’

On the Goods and Services Tax, he said the Central Government should remove tea from the list of taxable items. If total exemption was not possible, it should remove tea from GST at first point of sale, which is at the auction centres, he said.