For the first time, the automotive exhibition organised by The Hindu will be held here on October 8, and 9.

All major brands in the automotive sector will participate in the event to be held at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex.

The Hindu Auto Expo 2016 is a single platform that showcases largest passenger vehicles (cars and motor bikes), and auto accessories from all over the world. Even vintage cars like Fiat Millicento 1955, Standard Little Nine 1933, Austin Seven 1936, and Fiat Station Wagon 1979 will be on display.

Audi R8, BMW i8, NewAudi Q7, Jeep Cherokee, and Jeep Wrangler will be among the brands that will make an exclusive appearance at the show.